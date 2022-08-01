know the result of the DNA test involving Gusttavo Lima

Forgive us mouse, but this is ours: the LeoDias column got exclusive access to the result of the paternity test involving Gusttavo Lima and Eloá Soares. In February of this year, the pharmaceutical company claimed to have become pregnant with the sertanejo at age 16, when he was 15.

According to the document, Gustavo Lima no is the father of a minor, daughter of Eloá Soares. As soon as this space learned that the result was available, it looked for the singer’s lawyer, who did not give us a return. Sources in this column, however, had access to the long-awaited answer. Our team was able to verify that the blood samples collected were analyzed twice, by different teams, so that there was proof and counter-proof of the result, which was negative.

Thus, the Ambassador is not the teenager’s biological father, as he himself had pointed out in February. At the time, Eloá stated that she and Gusttavo met in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo, at a music school. The meeting of the two would have taken place in September 2004, when the pharmacist was 16 years old and the countryman, 15.

The pharmacist’s report was refuted by the singer and his team since the beginning of the year. “In 2004 (date on which the first meeting is mentioned) the singer Gusttavo Lima was 15 years old and lived with his parents and brother in a small rural community in the interior of Minas Gerais. At the time, even for lack of financial resources, the artist did not even know any city in the interior of São Paulo. Therefore, the story raised is unfounded,” they wrote.

