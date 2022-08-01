Larissa Manoela enjoys a weekend in Minas with her boyfriend André Luiz Frambach | Column Fábia Oliveira

After taking up the relationship recently, Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach are enjoying several moments together. Now, they are spending the weekend together at Sítio Paraíso de Gaia, located in Além da Paraíba, Minas Gerais.

The actor, who plays Rico in Cara e Coragem”, also took the family on the trip alongside the actress, who has already finished recording Além da Illusion, a soap opera that gave life to Isadora and Elisa.

They traveled to the site at the invitation of promoter Miltinho Golçalves. And in the city they are taking advantage of the cold weather, which you can see by the costumes.

Larissa Manoela talks about having already had an affair with her boyfriend André Luiz Frambach

Larissa Manoela opened up about her relationship with André Luiz Frambach. In an interview with journalist Bia Rohen, from Quem magazine, the artist said that, in 2021, she had an affair with the actor, but the relationship only became serious after a “remember” this year.

“When it’s meant to be, it is. We already had many friends in common at that time, when we started the relationship. We’ve worked together on Airplane mode, a very successful film. Above all, always respecting, admiring and having an immense affection for each other. We didn’t date at that time, we were just getting to know each other and it was supposed to be just now”, said the actress, who made the relationship public on the 17th of this month.

On vacation from “Beyond Illusion”, since the recording of the six o’clock soap opera ended last week, Lari reflects on the opportunity to play the characters Elisa and Isadora in the plot.

“More grateful, fulfilled and transformed, impossible. I left this job very mature, with a different perception of my personal and professional life, of the places I can access with my work. In addition to Illusion, it only brought me joy and many learnings”, she commented.

After becoming famous in her childhood in “Carrosel” and acting as a teenager in the children’s soap opera “Cúmplices de um Resgate”, the actress points out that her debut on Globo, playing adult characters, contributed to the public understanding that she grown up.

“I have been going through this transition since leaving SBT, with my films on Netflix, and joining Globo came to help even more in this process. I think now, in fact, people get to see an adult Larissa as an actress, because I spent more time as a child actress. These are phases, and this evolution is part of maturing. This is very precious, even more so when there are a lot of people watching and we, in a way, invade the audience’s house to tell our story”, she declares.

