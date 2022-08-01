Latam promotion surprises Brazilians

Traveling by plane can be the desire of many people, whether to travel on national or international flights. However, the price of tickets can be a reason to prevent many people from achieving this dream.

This is because they can be more expensive when compared to the price of bus tickets, for example, and because of this, for short trips, people may end up opting for land transport.

Latam Promotion!

However, a Brazilian airline is being responsible for promoting an initiative that can help to buy airline tickets at a cheaper price than usual.

Therefore, Latam offers air tickets for domestic flights with prices starting at R$ 135.00. Also, it is worth noting that the section already includes the boarding tax. It is important to note that the promotion, which is being called “Last Call”, also offers options for international flights.

In this sense, some of the international tickets that can be seen on the website are the destinations from São Paulo to Buenos Aires, for example. Thus, the segment starts at around R$1,800, and includes the round-trip airfare and fees.

Another option is to go to the stretch from São Paulo to Montevideo, which starts at an initial cost of approximately R$2,000, under the same conditions as the previous offer: round trip, plus the corresponding fees.

See also: Tricks to travel by plane for free: List gathers 5 amazing tips

How to get airline tickets?

First of all, it is important to point out that there are some conditions to be met in order to obtain airline tickets at the prices offered by Latam. Thus, the first requirement is that tickets must be purchased no later than Sunday (31/07) at 11:59 pm.

In addition, the promotions are intended for economy class tickets and flights must be made between the period from August 21 to October 31, 2022, for domestic flights, and between August 15 to December 31, for flights international.

However, it is possible to pay the final amount of purchases in up to 4 interest-free installments.

Among the national flights that are available through the Latam promotion are those from Brasília to Goiânia and from São Paulo to Juiz de Fora.

To check the complete list with the list of domestic flights offered and to check the prices of Latam airline tickets, you can access the link: https://bityli.com/fLiGIzw.

It is important to note that ticket prices in dollars may vary according to the exchange rate on the date of purchase.

See also: Méliuz Travel Voucher: R$ 10,000 raffle for users who do so