Lawyer dies after being assaulted at Fábio Jr. in Sorocaba – News

Lawyer Antônio Carlos Juliano, 63, died after being attacked at a concert by singer Fábio Jr., at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba, in the early hours of Saturday (30).

According to the information gathered by the Civil and Military Police, a man – identified as Leandro Luiz Manrique, 43 years old – kicked and punched the victim, in addition to stepping on Juliano’s head when he was already lying on the ground.

After the assault, a friend of the victim and security at the establishment managed to end the confusion. A contracted medical care team performed the lawyer’s care and he was taken to a hospital, but he could not resist his injuries and died.





Leandro Manrique was arrested in the act and the arrest was converted into preventive until the facts were clarified. Manrique’s defense says he was the victim of the club’s security.

Friends posted several messages on social networks in which they remember that Juliano was a good friend and very happy. One of the colleagues, who was also on the show, recorded videos before and after the incident.

The case was registered as a homicide in the 1th DP of Sorocaba.

Juliano is survived by his wife, Rosangela, and two children. The burial was held last Saturday (30) at Cemitério Pax, in Sorocaba.

In a statement, Clube de Campo Sorocaba informs that “it deeply regrets what happened that resulted in the death of a member after the concert of singer Fábio Jr.”.

“We sympathize with the victim’s family and inform that we will give the necessary support, including to the authorities. We reiterate that the Mobile ICU hired for the event, as well as health professionals, acted promptly to help the victim. location and acted as soon as they noticed the movement. They identified the aggressor, who was sent by military police to the police station to take legal action.”



