Leaked list of upcoming DC characters in the game

The beta version of the game MultiVersuswhich was released this past week, features four characters from A.D: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn. But a possible leak of the game may have revealed who will be the next dcnaut heroes and villains to enter the new fighting game from Warner Bros..

According to Avance Games, the next DC characters from MultiVersus are:

joker

raven

Nubian Wonder Woman (possible skin below)

super shock

poison ivy

black adam

MultiVersus It’s a fighting style game Super Smash Bros., only with Warner Bros characters instead of Nintendo figures. In the game, players fight through different stages and try to knock their opponents out of the confines of the arena, with characters being knocked down the more damage they take.

It is primarily played in 2v2 format, although 1v1 and free-for-all options are also available.

The beta version of multiversus is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA via Steam free of charge. To play it, you need to create a Warner Bros Games account.

Watch the gameplay trailer:

