Learn how to prevent the formation of intramuscular fat, which is harmful to the heart – Health

A new study developed by the American College of Cardiology and published in the journal Heart Failure indicates that the presence of fat stored in the muscles, the so-called intramuscular fats, are linked to an increased risk of having problems cardiac.

Although being overweight is associated with health problems, the research points to an important information: what determines an eventual complication in the heart is not exactly how much body mass a person has (how much they weigh), but the locations of the body in which fat accumulates.

According to experts, subcutaneous fat, which is characterized by being the one you can “pinch” — or the one that causes cellulite — is benign. That is, if it is not in excess, it does not lead to serious health problems.

Unlike visceral fat, which is considered the most dangerous by scientists. This type of fat is found in the abdomen area (which leads to an enlarged belly), in the upper regions such as the neck, and also inside the muscles, where, according to the research cited, it increases the risks of causing a person to have problems. heart,

However, there is no way to lose fat only in the most dangerous places. Which means that only a lifestyle change and a general reduction in body fat can prevent the most serious problems.

Check out some tips on how to lose intramuscular fat

olive oil intake

Olive oil contains monounsaturated fat, which in addition to cleaning the arteries of bad cholesterol, also helps in the action of insulin, responsible for taking glucose into the cells (excessive glucose in the blood can lead to diabetes). Visceral fat, the same type found inside your muscles, is harmful to your health because it prevents insulin from working properly.

fiber intake

Present in citrus fruits and cereals, soluble fibers are also allies in the fight against visceral fat because they work like a “sponge” in the digestive system. In practice, fibers absorb fat and sugars from ingested foods, and prevent this from being done by the body. In addition, another important action of fibers is the feeling of satiety. This type of substance is present in fruits such as pineapple, passion fruit, kiwi, acerola, lemon, among other citrus foods.

Physical exercises

Running, walking and other aerobic exercises increase metabolism and cause you to burn fat stores of necessity, including visceral fat. In order for physical activity to achieve the desired effect, according to physical educators, it is necessary that walks and runs are performed as a variation of intensity (a few minutes of walking, alternating with a few moments of running).