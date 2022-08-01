Learn how to withdraw and receive PIS 2022; Check the table

PIS 2022, base year 2020, is released for withdrawal until the end of this year. On the other hand, the salary bonus with base year 2021 should only have new amounts released from 2023 onwards. The worker may be entitled to withdraw up to R$1,212, according to the months worked.

The allowance is paid to workers in private companies through Caixa Econômica Federal. The amount is deposited in a savings account, opened automatically by the bank. Withdrawals can be made at ATMs, lotteries, Caixa Aqui terminals and Caixa branches.

To receive, you must meet the pre-established criteria. In addition, withdrawal is only possible upon presentation of documentation. For now, the amounts available for withdrawal are the retroactive balances, referring to the years 2019 and 2020.

Who can receive PIS 2022?

PIS is paid to private sector workers who meet two main requirements:

Workers who received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Legal Entity with remunerated activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

In addition, you must have updated data in the registration and be a PIS/Pasep contributor for at least five years. The payments are proportional, that is, those who worked the entire base year with a formal contract will be entitled to receive a minimum wage. Those who worked for the shortest time receive according to the months worked.

On the other hand, the following workers do not receive PIS:

Housekeeper;

Workers hired by individuals;

Workers hired by an individual similar to a legal entity.

PIS table

As the values ​​are proportional to the months worked, each month has a value, as shown in the table below:

1 month worked – R$101;

2 months worked – R$202;

3 months worked – R$303;

4 months worked – R$404;

5 months worked – R$505;

6 months worked – R$606;

7 months worked – R$707;

8 months worked – R$808;

9 months worked – R$909;

10 months worked – R$1,010;

11 months worked – R$1,111;

12 months worked – R$1,212.

How to withdraw PIS 2022:

PIS is automatically deposited into a digital savings account, opened automatically by Caixa. The worker can carry out the withdrawal in different ways, follow:

At ATMs;

At lotteries;

In the corresponding Caixa Aqui;

at Caixa branches.

At lotteries and Caixa Aqui you must present your Social Card and password, while at branches you must bring your PIS number and an official identification document. PIS 2022 can be withdrawn until December 29.

