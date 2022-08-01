Left by Tenório, Maria Bruaca becomes a “homeless person”, suffers away from her family and goes to live in the Juma tapera

In wetlandGlobo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) You will go through the most difficult time of your life. This is because the woman will stop in the street after being kicked out of the house for Tenório (Murilo Benicio). With nowhere to live, she will live in a hut, far from her family. In the meantime, it is worth mentioning, no one will hear from her.

After some time living on the vessel, the woman will be called “Maria da Chalana”. However, after Alcides finds out where his mistress is living, he will decide to look for her. At first, he will go with her to the house of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), where Maria Bruaca will receive full support.

Next, Alcides will hatch a plan to lure Tenorio into an ambush. For this, he will convince Maria to live in the Juma tapera. Thus, the squatter would be attracted to the place and taken by surprise by the pawn.

However, it will not be this time that Alcides will be able to take the boss’s life. This is because only in the final stretch of the nine o’clock soap opera will Maria’s lover execute the long-awaited revenge. At the time, the land grabber will try to kill the former employee on the riverbank, but Alcides will get the better of it and stick a spear in his belly, leading to his death.

See also: Zaquieu softens Alcides’ heart, transforms it completely and they sleep together: “I love you”

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.