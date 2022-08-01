Linn da Quebrada shares photos after facial feminization surgery

Singer and former BBB Linn da Quebrada posted photos this Saturday after a facial feminization procedure. The artist appeared in the images with scars and bandages all over her face. Then she posted more recent records, with most of the bandages already removed.

Linn da Quebrada’s team told UOL that the singer had the surgery a few days ago and is recovering well at home. “Fissure in the fissure”, wrote the artist in the caption of the shared photos.

She also mentioned the name of Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance, and a pun on her name and the song “Alien Superstar”, writing “aLinn superstar”.

Facial feminization is a set of gender affirmation procedures. This type of plastic surgery is usually performed by transgender people to target traits that most identify with. Linn identifies as a transvestite.

Interventions range from rhinoplasty and cheekbone augmentation to smoothing the Adam’s apple and mentoplasty, which redesign the jaw to leave it with smoother features. The singer did not share which procedures she performed.

