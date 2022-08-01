Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” has arrived! Discover the main news

Linux Mint is one of the most popular Linux distributions in the world. This distribution stands out for being simple to use, for being quite stable and for having a huge user community.

Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” was recently released. Find out what’s new.

The new Linux Mint 21 is the latest version of the Ubuntu-based distribution and it brings a considerable set of changes compared to the Linux Mint 20.3 release that happened earlier in the year. As always, Linux Mint is available in three distinct versions:

The major version with Cinnamon (which uses the Cinnamon desktop environment by default)

a variant with Xfce (using the Xfce desktop)

and an option with the MATE desktop

Linux Mint 21 - What's New?

Linux Mint 21 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. This means that Mint users have access to a set of system updates and also aimed at system security. Linux Mint 21 is supported for the next 5 yearsthat is, until 2027.

This new version comes with the Linux kernel. 5.15. This offers (among other changes) a new NTFS file system driver (useful for interacting with Windows partitions), EXT4 file system improvements (Mint uses EXT4 by default), plus better hardware support, security patches , bug fixes, and more.

O Linux Mint 21 ships by default with Cinnamon 5.4, the latest version of its relatively lightweight, WIMP-oriented user interface.

Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" comes with a new Bluetooth tool for connecting devices. The new tool is called Blueman and replaces the Blueberry app.

The Sticky Notes app now also allows you to duplicate notes. There is also now a process monitor on the system. All the news of this new version can be consulted here.

Linux Mint 21