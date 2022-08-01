Lotofácil 2586 result for today, Saturday (30/07/22)

The new Lotofácil draw is coming to the player this Saturday. The draw for the Lotofácil 2586 result can be checked from 20. Today’s prize can reach R$ 1.5 million and the player who guesses between 11 and 15 dozen wins.

Lotofácil Result 2586

Check the numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2586: 01 02 07 08 12 13 15 16 18 19 20 21 22 23 24

The draw is also broadcast on Youtube.

Lotofácil Prize

Understanding the Lotofácil prize pool is simple. In the three smallest bands, R$5 is paid for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits. Caixa then deducts the fixed premiums and distributes the remainder as follows: 13% for the range of 14 numbers and 62% for the range of 15 numbers.

If more than one bet hits the result of the 2586 lottery, the jackpot will be shared equally among all winners. Thus, the value may vary, being higher or lower than that estimated by Caixa Lotteries.

If no one hits the 15 tens, the amount accumulates for the next contest, in the respective range. Winners can receive any amount of winning games at Caixa branches.

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. In addition, Caixa Loterias allows the transfer of online betting amounts to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the Lotofácil 2586 result, to withdraw the amount.

The probability of hitting the Lotofácil results with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a game of 20 tens (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.