Luciano Bivar announces withdrawal of candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic | 2022 Elections in Pernambuco

The federal deputy and national president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, announced this Sunday (31) that he has given up running for president. The official ticket was scheduled for Friday (5), but at a party convention in Recife, Bivar’s hometown, he announced his withdrawal.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“I decided to go back and continue in the Federal Chamber with your help so that we can continue to preside over the party with the strength that our party, our parliamentarians and all those who make up the União Brasil have”, he spoke, confirming the candidacy for reelection.

In his speech, Bivar indicated that he would support Senator Soraya Thronicke (MS) for his own candidacy for the Planalto. Her name has been defended by party leaders as a way to equalize Electoral Fund spending – as current legislation imposes a minimum spending quota for women to run as candidates.

“I want to congratulate my Federal Senate, represented by Senator Soraya Thronicke, who will soon be in Pernambuco presenting herself as an alternative for our country,” he said.

Bivar also said that it is necessary to defend democracy and said that this was one of the purposes for the creation of União Brasil, with the union of the PSL and DEM.

“I am absolutely convinced that we want what União Brasil wants. Two parties that merged to give political security, institutional security to the country. Because I may be one of the few here who had a delicate moment when I was a student at law school. We need, above all, to preserve our democracy, the freedom of so many young people who really want to give their work and intelligence to the development of our country”, he declared.

The announcement of the withdrawal took place at the same event in which União Brasil made official the candidacy of the former mayor of Petrolina Miguel Coelho (União) to the government of Pernambuco. The act took place at Clube Internacional, in Madalena, in the West Zone.

Bivar’s withdrawal had been anticipated by columnist Gerson Camarotti. To the blog, party leaders told that the national president of the Union was complaining about a possible “abandonment” in the state platforms, although he knew that his candidacy was being planned only to mark a position – without any commitment of real support in the bases.

Bivar did not score in the latest Datafolha poll that measured voting intentions for President of the Republic.

União Brasil has the highest Electoral Fund value in this year’s elections. It’s R$ 782.5 million, as well as one of the longest TV times in electoral advertisements. Therefore, the party’s support has been disputed by the candidates for the Planalto. Former president Lula (PT), candidate for the presidency, articulated Bivar’s withdrawal.