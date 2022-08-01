Luisa Sonza shows her puppies, inspiration for a new hit: ‘They are very important in my life’ | Fantastic

Luisa Sonza’s new work, the hit “ puppies “, arrived breaking records! But to excel in music in the age of digital platforms takes a lot of planning.

She was 7 years old when she decided to be a singer and try a successful career. At 24 years old, the gaucho from Tuparendi can say that she got there. On a single social network alone, in less than two weeks, the new song hit 120 million views.

Accompanied by the dogs Gisele Pinscher, Britney Spinschers and Duda Beainscher, Luísa says that her pets were the inspiration for her success, including the cat Rita Lee.

“I always think of something that is very personal and very real in my life and with ‘Cachorrinhas’ it was no different. They really are very important in my life”, explains the artist.

The song’s release was in July and the planning started six months before and the strategy followed three important steps.

“The pre-school is where we work with the public’s expectations and anxiety. The release is when we release the material, the clip and the song. Sustaining, which is one of the most important phases, which is where we will make the music be remembered”, explains publicist Judeilton Reis.

Victor Miranda created the costumes and gives details:

“We played a lot with these somewhat subversive elements of the dogs, which is very pop. Mix ripped jeans, fur textures, plush, ropes”

In addition to the clip, another very important element is the choreography. It took months of rehearsals to go viral on social media of all ages and regions.

“One day I stopped and realized that art is artisanal. We do it as if we were sewing, little by little”, says the singer.

This work is Luísa’s first partnership with the new label. But the artist did not sign the contract alone.

“It was signed by Luísa and the dogs. They put their paws on the contract, they were already automatically involved in the promotion of the video’, says Paulo Junqueiro.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.