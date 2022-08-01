Lunch of billions brings together the tycoons; see who

Construction entrepreneur Olvacir Fontana opened his cinematographic Castelo, in the Nova Veneza region, on Sunday (31) for a lunch that brought together a select group of friends.

Among the guests, businessman Antenor Angeloni, his son Henrique and Ricardo Brandão — owner of one of the largest metallurgical industries in South America.

Sunday lunch at Castelo do Fontana, brings together three owners of companies that are among the largest in the state. Antenor Angeloni, son Henrique, Ricardo Brandão and host Olvacir Fontana – Disclosure/ND

The “gastronomic orgy” menu was spiced up with some of the most awarded wine labels in the world. The good phase, form and the loose smile of Antenor Angeloni also drew attention, after going through a separation. Now free, light and loose!