MAG offers 600 seats for a FREE broker training course

THE MAG Insurance opened 600 vacancies throughout Brazil for those interested in participating in the broker training course. People from all Brazilian states can participate. The training course for new insurance brokers lasts for 1 year.

Participants learn the theoretical and practical knowledge necessary for the exercise of the profession. MAG’s insurance broker training brings together the company’s specialists who provide full-time support to the course’s students.

Training is an opportunity to learn about a broker career and seek new ways to enter the job market.

Those selected to fill the 600 vacancies of the course will have access to the complete preparation content. Training is essential for anyone wishing to pass the mandatory exam to pursue a career as a life and pension broker in Brazil.

To apply, interested parties must access the MAG Seguros selection website. You must be over 18 years of age and have completed high school, attested by a school diploma.

MAG training is free. On the website, those interested in registering must fill out a form with basic registration data. In addition, it is also necessary to create an account, with login and password, to proceed with the other steps and monitoring of the selection.

According to MAG, in more than ten years of training new professionals, more than 2,500 life insurance and pension brokers have already been qualified.