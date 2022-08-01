Mariana Goldfarb vents about face procedures: “I didn’t recognize myself”

Mariana Goldfarbmodel, actor’s wife Cauã Reymondconfessed in an interview with Marie Claire magazine that he removed the various procedures on his face that he underwent over the years.

“I didn’t recognize myself”

“I removed everything, every injection, and it was very good. I cried at the dermatologist, because she didn’t recognize me. I was no longer recognizing myself, I looked in the mirror and thought: ‘I don’t know who it is, it’s not me’. People were like, ‘It’s going to look so good if you put a little filler in here, you’ll look like a model’.vented.

The model also stressed that it will not encourage anyone not to perform procedures, but rather to seek a balance in the procedures.

“Saying this to someone who has worked as a model for so long and who knows what this aesthetic demand is is difficult, especially when we are not in the right frame of mind, it is easy to get carried away. We have to be very careful with the professionals we choose to take care of our health. And it’s funny because even after I’ve been through it, sometimes I still find myself saying, ‘What if I stretched out a little here?’ It’s about trying to find that balance, without overdoing it. I’m not going to say, ‘Don’t do anything’. If you want to do it, sparingly, everything is valid”he explained.

At the beginning of the month, the puppy Cauã Reymond almost suffered an attack by pitbulls inside the luxury condominium that the actor lives in, in Rio. On the occasion, Mariana commented on the matter.

“It’s not the dog’s fault. He was doing security at his house. It’s normal to defend. It’s the fault of whoever left the door open, the person responsible for the dogs. Sometimes we get mad at the dog”vented.

