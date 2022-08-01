Marquinhos Santos criticizes Daronco’s stance in Ceará’s defeat: “Prepotent” | ceará

Coach Marquinhos Santos did not like the performance of the referee duel between Ceará and Palmeiras . The alvinegro coach criticized referee Anderson Daronco a lot for not marking a penalty in Mendoza at 48 of the first half at Castelão (see video above) .

– It’s unfortunate when you always have to raise the question of refereeing. Daronco, it’s this attitude that has been seen there, arrogant, that ends up taking responsibility for a game that was even calm to play. The penalty in Mendoza was ridiculous. If he scores and we score there, it was 2-1 and it would be another scenario for the halftime of the game. And with the expulsion at the beginning of the 2nd half, the whole structure that we had thought about at the break changes – he analyzed.

1 of 2 Anderson Daronco in Ceará vs Palmeiras — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF Anderson Daronco in Ceará vs Palmeiras — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

Marquinhos Santos also spoke about the reinforcement Guilherme Castilho, the biggest signing in the history of Ceará football. The player made his debut against Palmeiras and was evaluated by the alvinegro professor.

– Gradually the team has been fitting in with the arrival of reinforcements. Castilho also entered, with a totally different rhythm from the others, making mistakes, and he makes mistakes because he tries, he is an athlete who also arrives to fit and qualify even more the squad of Ceará. Castilho had little time, just one training session, but he is an athlete who arrives with a great signing weight. He has personality, he has attitude, he has the ball at rest, and at that moment, that could be a factor in our favor having him on the pitch,” he explained.

– We talked a lot to adjust for the lack of chemistry and working time. And even with the loss of a player, we played practically without a defensive midfielder, with three midfielders, Vina, Rigonato and Castilho. And the team had courage, it had personality. We talked to the athlete to have this more tactical adjustment – completed Marquinhos.

Ceará follows with 24 points. The next challenge is against Botafogo on Saturday (6), at Nilton Santos, at 4:30 pm. The team has a full week of training until the duel.