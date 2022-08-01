Meet the C65 HYB, the new high performance gaming notebook from Avell | gaming notebook

The Avell C65 HYB is a gaming notebook aimed at high performance, which officially hit stores in May 2022. The C65 line has six options with different configurations, in addition to the “à la carte” mode, in which the user can assemble the PC according to your own preferences. In the most basic model, the computer has a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB DDR5 RAM memory, 512 GB SSD and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 video card. There is also the possibility of purchasing the more powerful versions, with 12th generation Core i9 processors, 32 GB RAM, more internal storage and an RTX 3080 Ti card.

All this power, however, comes at a very high cost: the prices of the machines vary between R$ 24 thousand and 34 thousand, which makes these computers restricted in terms of audience. O TechTudo tested the most basic version of the C65 HYB. Check out our full review of the entry-level notebook in the range below.

The C65 HYB is certainly not a small notebook, especially for those who are used to ultra-light models like the MacBook Air or even the Galaxy Book Pro. However, the model, which has a 17.3-inch screen and weighs just over 2 kg, is far from uncomfortable, especially considering the proposal and the category — the computer, for example, can be used on your lap without major problems.

It is impressive that a PC considered high end, that is, with pieces that guarantee sophistication and high performance, you can put together such a powerful set in such a small space. Positive point for the engineering of the machine, which still offers an extra space to insert another memory slot.

In terms of finish and design, sophistication is also present in the choice of materials. The C65 HYB has an aluminum housing, plus a large glass touchpad, which helps make the feel responsive and pleasant. The look is very sober, and little in terms of appearance reminds the fact that this is a gaming PC — which can be good or bad, depending on the preferences of each user. The wide air vents that surround the machine are one such reminder.

Another design factor reminiscent of gamer aesthetics is the backlit RGB keyboard. It is worth mentioning, however, that it is possible to change the color of the lights to make them more discreet or even turn them off, if the user does not like it. On the front of the notebook, there is a “fringe” where the lights also leak, which guarantees a very beautiful effect. Typing on the computer is also a pleasant experience, as the keys are heavier, albeit a little noisy.

In terms of connectivity, the notebook is also very complete. In all, there are three USB ports, two 3.2 second generation and one 3.2 first generation, plus a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4. There are also separate P2 inputs for microphone and headphones, HDMI 2.1, card input microSD memory and even a standard RJ-45 port for those who want to use the PC connected to the internet via cable, which is not so common in newer notebooks. Those who are more into wireless mode need not worry, however: the C65 HYB also has the AX201 Wi-Fi system and Bluetooth 5.2.

The power of Avell notebook speakers has never been a strong point of the Brazilian brand and, even in its high performance (and investment) line, the sound system continues to leave something to be desired. There are only two audio outputs, both located on the lower side of the machine. Even at maximum volume, the sound is still low, in addition to not presenting any attractive in terms of equalization.

It is worth noting, however, that this is not quite the proposal of the notebook, very focused on offering a satisfactory experience in games and, consequently, with headphones. As for this premise, there is nothing to complain about. In Days Gone, for example, one of the games we used in our tests, the headset experience was good enough to hear the sounds of the infected in the distance, as well as identify where they were coming from.

The screen, on the other hand, is a strong point of the notebook. They are 17.3 inches with Quad HD resolution, that is, 2560 x 1440 pixels, and WVA panel. In addition, the refresh rate is 240 Hz, double what is seen on OLED TVs like the LG C1, for example. This specification guarantees a lot of fluidity, both in the simplest tasks and, of course, when playing.

In our tests, we also used the game Doom Eternal to observe the performance of the PC in terms of frame rate in a game with a more intense pace and with many things happening at the same time. In addition to the game being even more beautiful than in its console version, the high refresh rate of the screen helped to make the experience even more organic and immersive.

Another factor to highlight is the colors, very beautiful, even if the notebook is not ideal to buy if the priority is sRGB fidelity. The WVA (Wide View Angle) technology ensures, for example, that they are not distorted when viewed from the side. In games, this is enough to have a memorable visual experience. However, if the intention is to buy a C65 HYB to work with design, for example, it may be necessary to have a monitor to ensure faithful reproduction of colors.

In-game performance and experience

As is to be expected from a machine with the C65’s settings, the performance is worthy of a true technological masterpiece. When starting the PC, this is already very evident — the machine takes a few seconds to be ready for use. The deadline, however, may be a little longer due to the Windows Hello facial recognition, which can be a little confusing, but nothing that compromises the notebook’s agility.

In our tests, we used GTA 5, Days Gone and Doom Eternal to evaluate how the computer would behave with games of different proposals. In all cases, the C65 ran very well, despite the occasional need for some adjustments, mainly in terms of resolution. In Rockstar’s game, the only change we made was to reduce it to Full HD, which allowed the game to run above 60 FPS without the computer even feeling the thud. Additionally, the RTX 3080 helps create a visually stunning version, with ray tracing shining through the reflections and lighting.

A similar case was Days Gone, which also required a reduction to 1920 x 1080 to run at a good frame rate. With the graphics on ultra, the game was a little below 60 FPS and remained stable the entire time, including in combats against the hordes of infected and while using the bike. Bend Studio’s game, which is already a real treat for the eyes, managed to get even more impressive with the detailed textures, especially in the vegetation, and well-made shadows. At maximum settings, the game looked even better than its native PlayStation version running on PS5.

The only thing is, with all that power, the computer heats up—and heats up fast. The “fan boost” function, which can be activated by simply pressing the button next to the power, relieves a little, but not without making it look like the Avell PC is going to take off. For the most demanding, this can be a negative point. However, it is worth mentioning that, during our tests, the temperature was not an obstacle to running programs or games.

As with other notebooks focused on offering a gaming experience, to extract the maximum power from the C65 HYB, one measure is necessary: ​​keep the PC always connected to the source, especially while gaming. This is because, due to the high processing power, it is common for these machines to also have high energy consumption and need constant power. In the case of this particular computer, this need is evident even in the font size — the equipment has 280 W and weighs almost 1 kg, which can cause discomfort when transporting the PC.

In testing, we tried to run games without the machine being connected to power and, as expected, performance dropped sharply. The battery also made it very clear that this was not its function – the autonomy, in this case, did not reach three hours of duration. For lighter, more routine tasks, however, the computer was able to hold a charge for about six hours.

Direct competition from the C65 HYB is very scarce in the Brazilian market. In its version with the most powerful configurations, the main competitor is Dell’s premium gaming notebook, the Alienware x17 R2. Between these two, the main difference is the screen, which has a 360 Hz refresh rate on the North American machine, in addition to some more improved technologies.

On the C65 HYB, however, the resolution is higher: Quad HD 2560 x 1440 versus Full HD 1920 x 1080. It is worth mentioning that, in both cases, performance is guaranteed, but not without a high investment cost — both the C65 HYB and Alienware are not for every pocket and, perhaps, this is the main “defect” of both machines.

In the most basic version, the C65 HYB costs R$ 24,222 on the Avell website. The value, which is already quite high, still reaches R$ 34,677, if the user wants the machine with the most advanced settings. Evidently, the central purpose of this computer is not to cater to all audiences, but to offer the best gaming experience possible within the current technology. At this point, the triumph is undeniable, but that doesn’t change the fact that it would be more interesting to see the computer at more affordable prices and taking this experience to more diverse audiences.

