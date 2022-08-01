Meeting between São Paulo and City Group is this Monday and could seal reinforcements

São Paulo working to consolidate the arrival of two or three more reinforcements to its squad this week.

Two of them are City Group players: Argentine forward Nahuel Bustos and Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi. Representatives of the English Group will meet with Júlio Casares this Monday in an attempt to seal the loan with option to buy, a model similar to the one built on Calleri’s arrival at Tricolor.

It is worth remembering that, despite the proximity of Casares and the City Group, the deal is not yet established. This Monday’s meeting will be decisive for the definitive advance of the arrival of the two players belonging to the group. A good indicator would be the good eyes of City for the showcase that is the Tricolor for Europe. For São Paulo, it is also interesting to approach because in many cases, the Group pays the salaries of its players on loan.

Another player who may be on his way to Tricolor is striker Pedro Rocha. The athlete first needs to terminate or pause the current contract he has with Spartak Moscow, which he will do in August. An open and fast forward, Pedro Rocha could be the athlete who will replace Toró, who is leaving for Greece.

There are other clubs interested in the striker, who wants to remain in Brazil at least until the end of the season and can still be registered in the Brazilian Championship as he has not completed the game limit for the current club, Athletico PR.

