Meeting this Monday could seal the loan of the City group to São Paulo

According to findings raised by the THROW!the board of Sao Paulo will meet this Monday with the City group to seal the loan of Nahuel Bustos and Nahuel Ferraresi







Bustos’ name would have appeared on São Paulo’s radar at the beginning of the transfer window (Photo: Disclosure) Photo: Launch!

THE THING! revealed in early July the negotiations between São Paulo and the City Group. Tricolor’s first contact with the British was to deal with the loan from ferraresi – with a defined purchase option. But City only accepts a deal if it is for a definitive purchase and set the price of 1 million euros (almost R$ 6 million) to authorize the transfer.

The value, despite not being so high, turned on the warning signal in the analysis sector of São Paulo to assess whether the investment is worth it. Rogério Ceni will have the final word on the deal.

The club’s priority is to hire a defender after losing Arboleda for the remainder of the season due to ankle surgery. In addition to Miranda, Diego Costa and Léo, there are only recently promoted from the base Luizão and Beraldo to compose the sector.

São Paulo would also be eyeing Nahuel Bustos, a 24-year-old left winger. The player also belongs to the group and plays for Girona, in Spain. The player’s poll would be linked to the sale of Rigoni to Austin FC. According to sources heard by L!, Bustos would be an old dream of Rui Costaexecutive director of São Paulo, who even tried to hire him at Atlético-MG in 2020.

The athlete was revealed at Talleres and bought by the City group, who paid US$ 5.5 million (approximately 29 million at the current price) for 60% of his rights.

Nahuel Bustos would arrive on loan to São Paulo for a season.

O THROW! also found out that, in order not to have to spend, a partnership was even considered where the Arab conglomerate would have preference in the purchase of some revelations from the São Paulo base. This Monday’s meeting, therefore, would be destined to settle these details. the argentine portal TYC already took the deal for granted.

According to the press in the neighboring country, Bustos would arrive on a one-year loan, with an option to buy. The player would be an option to share the position with Calleri.