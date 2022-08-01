Metallica Do a Sound With Joseph Quinn From “Stranger Things”

Actor Joseph Quinn was with Metallica and even made a sound with the band before the group’s show at Lollapalooza, in Chicago, last Thursday (28). The partnership materializes in reality what the character Eddie Munson, played by the artist, accomplished in the last episode of the 4th season of the series “Stranger Things”.

Footage shows Quinn initially saying he’s about to meet Metallica. In the sequence, he interacts with the musicians and the vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield declares to be a big fan of “Stranger Things” since the first season, watching the episodes together with his children.

Both Joseph and James exchange thanks: the actor, for the band authorizing the use of “Master of Puppets”, and the musician, for the series having “done justice” to the track. He even had a jam with the interpreter, of course, playing the composition that from now on unites them forever.

The moment can be seen below.

Joseph Quinn didn’t take the Lollapalooza stage with the band, but Eddie Munson’s image was projected on the big screen during the performance of “Master of Puppets”. The song closed Metallica’s performance at the event.

During the week after the episode, the song became the 14th most listened to on Spotify’s global chart, the world’s main streaming platform. It also entered several national charts in ways it had not at the time of its original release in 1986.

