Ministry of Health announces creation of EOC for vaccination against monkeypox in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health will set up an Emergency Operation Center to monitor the epidemiological situation and prepare a vaccination plan against monkeypox, known as monkeypox. The COE will open on Friday (29).

The announcement was made this Thursday (28) by the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, during the 7th Ordinary Meeting of the Tripartite Intermanagement Commission (CIT), in Brasília/DF. According to the secretary, the vaccine to be acquired will possibly be a non-replicating virus. The forecast is that 50 thousand doses are destined for Brazil, according to the request made to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Members of Conass, Conasems, Opas, Anvisa and representatives of other secretariats of the Ministry of Health were invited to participate in the collegiate, in addition to the SVS itself. “The immunization schedule must be two doses with an interval of 30 days between them. We are already in negotiations with the manufacturers to acquire the immunizers. The COE will monitor the entire pandemic process in relation to monkeypox”, highlighted Medeiros.

Caused by a virus, the signs and symptoms of the disease can last between two and four weeks. Transmission occurs mainly through personal and direct contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from contaminated people or infected objects. Transmission through droplets requires closer contact between the infected patient and others, so healthcare workers, family members, partners are at greater risk of contamination.

Even when there were no cases in Brazil, the Ministry of Health established an active surveillance flow for the country. It was defined what would be a suspected case, a confirmed case and a discarded case. A flow for diagnosis and testing was also immediately determined.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health