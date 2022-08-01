Moldova, a country neighboring Ukraine, is a destination for war refugees; know stories | Fantastic

The Ukrainian war, in addition to a military conflict, is a humanitarian disaster and, in the latest episode of the series “Voices of War”, reporters Álvaro Pereira Junior and Welington Almeida visited refugee centers in a neighboring country, Moldova.
In one of them, led by a pastor, we accompanied a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross, where Janaína from São Paulo works to reunite the families that the war separated. Among the refugees, we find three little brothers who crossed the border in search of safety, but are now far from their parents and the rest of the family.
“This is our second week here. We came because of the war, and we already had relatives in this accommodation. Our parents stayed in our city, near Odessa, because my father is a pastor and cannot leave the church. mother stayed with our older brothers: two boys and a girl. Our sister and our mother brought us by car, so we could be safe”, the children said.
The Exhibition Center in the country’s capital, Chisinau, is also serving as a shelter for Ukrainian refugees. There, we found a sad story: that of the 9-year-old boy Mersair. He has a very serious heart disease, he needs a transplant and his health is compromised.
“We’re from Kharkiv. When the bombings started, we spent ten days hiding in a basement. The wound on our son started to get infected, so we decided to come here. He’s been operated on eight times there. We were in line for a transplant; he needs a donor. But the war ruined everything, the war ruins everything”, laments the boy’s father.
