Monthly fee for WhatsApp? Messenger app creates paid plan

Technology makes our daily lives a lot easier. From finding a route to get to the destination faster to scheduling medical appointments. Everything is possible through a cell phone with internet.

One of the most used applications in recent times is WhatsApp. He is responsible for most of the distance communications. With its success, the company also has a work-oriented platform.

Will WhatsApp charge a monthly fee?

The company Meta, responsible for several social networks, has just launched a novelty for one of the largest messaging applications today. WhatsApp Premium is an initiative of the institution that will work as a paid plan.

The novelty is aimed at WhatsApp Business (Android: https://bit.ly/3vvgGVF or iOS: https://apple.co/3Q5kRPR), the enterprise version of the application. People who have the beta modality of the platform can now start using the novelty.

However, the option is optional for all entrepreneurs. With this, it will be possible to continue using the normal model for free. However, it is worth mentioning the advantages of joining the new plan.

People who want to join the plan will be able to link up to 10 devices on the same account. In addition, it will be possible to create fully customizable links.

It is important to remember that there is still not much information about the modality, as the official launch has not taken place. Thus, it is still necessary to wait for the Meta’s pronouncement to have access to more data.

other news

Not long ago, the company launched the possibility of reacting to the messages of the application, as already happened on Instagram and also on Facebook. However, emojis were limited at first.

Now the company has bet on a larger collection of user reactions. Clicking and holding on a message opens a small white area with some commonly used emojis to react.

However, at the end of the list there is a symbol like “+”. When you tap it, the usual emoji bar opens at the bottom of the messages. So it is possible to select any of them to react to the desired messages.

There is a very easy way to find out if your application has the latest version with access to reaction mode. Just open your app store and search for WhatsApp.

When you find the page, see if it says “Update” in the place where the “Download” button is usually located. If so, just tap on it and wait. An easier way is to open WhatsApp, click and hold a message and see if the “+” symbol is next to the other emojis.

