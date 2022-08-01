Moraes decrees preventive detention of Bolsonarista who threatened politicians and STF ministers

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, decreed on Sunday 31 the preventive detention of Bolsonarista Ivan Rejane Pinto, known as Ivan Papo Reto, who threatened members of the Court and left-wing politicians.

The magistrate responded to a request from the Federal Police, which says that “the investigated seeks to enlist supporters and encourages people to adhere to his conduct, with the purpose of embarrassing, due to the serious threat and / or effective violence”.

“Thus, ‘the materiality of the crime has been proven and there is information capable of pointing out Ivan Rejane as the author of the fact, as well as demonstrating the risk to public order and the danger of ineffectiveness of the state response in the event of his release, in view of the continuation of the practice identified as criminal with the same way of acting’ represents the police authority for the decree of preventive detention”, Moraes wrote in the decision.

The militant, who has been in prison since Friday the 22nd, even released a video hours before he was arrested in which he criticized Moraes and called him Xandão.

“The PT chutchucas are in despair because they know that we on the right are going to make the biggest September 7 in history”, said the bolsonarista in the recording. “It’s the STF that rips the Constitution and I have the right to call all these guys bums and liars”.

In his order, Moraes argued that “it is possible to verify, to a certain degree, the extent of the dissemination of the criminal content object of investigation in these records, with the investigated having created several message transmission lists (nine) and bragging about the size of his channel. on the Kwai network (more than 94 thousand followers)”.

Also on Sunday, the deputy attorney general of the Republic Lindôra Araújo defended that Ivan be placed under house arrest. Her assessment was that, ‘despite the seriousness of the conduct perpetrated’ by the militant, ‘precautionary measures other than preventive detention are sufficient to prevent the repetition of the crime and ensure the effectiveness of the investigation’.

For Moraes, however, maintaining the restriction on the freedom of the investigated, with the decree of preventive detention, is the only measure capable of guaranteeing public order and the convenience of criminal investigation.

Read the minister’s order:

