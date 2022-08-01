Moraes suspends Piauí’s debt with the Union and compensates SP

Decision takes into account the drop in ICMS revenue; States said they would have difficulty honoring commitments

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended this Sunday (Jul. (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) which is levied on fuel, electricity and communications.

The full texts of the decisions, given in applications filed separately, have not yet been published. Moraes and Luiz Fux, president of the STF, had given similar orders for the benefit of Maranhão and Alagoas. The suspensions also took into account the drop in ICMS collection.

“I grant the injunction [decisão provisória]under the terms claimed, to determine the suspension of payment of installments due from the public debt of the State of Piauí”, said Moraes. The decision involves installments due in State contracts with the Union and financial institutions.

Congress passed a measure that limits the tax rate on fuel, electricity, transportation and telecommunications. It established that the federal government will have to financially compensate the entities that lose more than 5% of the tax collection in 2021. Moraes mentioned the compensation in the decision favorable to São Paulo.

“I grant the injunction to allow the State of São Paulo to effect, as of next August, the immediate compensation of the installments falling due, with the losses of ICMS levied on gasoline, electricity and communications, in what exceeds 5% , calculated month by month, based on the same period of the previous year”he said.

The minister also banned the Union from “constrain the State of São Paulo in the processing of credit operations and agreements and in its rating classification (credit risk) at the federal level”.

ICMS is a state tax that represented 86% of state revenue in 2021, or R$652 billion. According to governors, fuel, oil, lubricants and energy accounted for almost 30% of the amount collected from the tax.

NO COMPENSATION

Moraes’ decisions were taken hours after the Treasury and Budget Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy defended in an opinion that the states of Alagoas and Maranhão are not entitled to be compensated for the loss of ICMS collection.

The secretariat said that the loss of ICMS collection should be calculated considering the total collection of 2022 compared to the total collection of 2021.

“Therefore, according to the law approved by Congress, there is no need to talk about anticipating amounts that have not yet been determined, and there is no way to know if a particular entity will be entitled to some compensation, because, for this to occur, there must be a reduction in ICMS collection in 2022 by more than 5% in relation to the collection of the same tax in 2021”says the opinion.