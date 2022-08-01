More expensive Libertadores tickets boost Corinthians’ revenue | Corinthians

Playing in the Libertadores Cup is a good opportunity for clubs to increase box office revenue. Corinthians, which faces Flamengo on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the tournament, has already moved more than R$ 15.2 million in gross amounts with tickets.

Very attractive, the competition gives Corinthians a average audience of 41,647 paying per match after clashes with Deportivo Cali, Boca Juniors (twice) and Always Ready. The number is higher than the average of 38,144 that the club has in ten games as home team in the Brasileirão.

The collection in Libertadores has also been higher: Timão made an average of R$ 3,822,835, 36 collected after four matches of the tournament. In the Brasileirão, the average is R$ 2,631,652.12.

This indicates a higher average ticket in Libertadores in relation to the Brasileirão. The ratio of amounts collected by number of payers indicates a value of BRL 91.79 per ticket to Libertadores, while in the Brasileirão it is BRL 68.99.

This Tuesday, against Flamengo, the collection should be even greater, as prices were increased in several sectors from the round of 16 to the quarterfinals. The stadium is expected to be full.

The increase in the pricing of some sectors leaves part of the supporters dissatisfied, but the club often insists that the popular sectors have remained at low values.

In the last note published on the sale of tickets for the match against Flamengo, the club stressed that “the face value of the North sector was maintained and that of the South sector is lower” than in the round of 16 game.

In fact, in the round of 16, Setor Sul cost R$150, against R$140 this time. Tickets for the North Sector (behind one of the goals, where the organized ones are) were kept at R$ 50. From the round of 16 to the quarterfinals, there was an increase in all other sectors (see below).

The values ​​also include discounts for members of the Fiel Torcedor program: Minha Vida plan has discounts between 20% and 72%, while the Minha História Plan offers discounts between 25% and 46%, depending on the sector.

Face prices against Boca vs Flamengo:

North – value maintained at R$ 50

South – value decreased from R$ 150 to R$ 140

Upper East – value increased from R$165 to R$200

Lower East Side – value increased from R$195 to R$240

Lower East Central – value increased from R$225 to R$280

Upper West – value increased from R$255 to R$450

Lower West Corner – value increased from R$300 to R$360

Lower West Side – value increased from R$480 to R$580

Lower West Central – value increased from R$600 to R$720

Oeste Business – value increased from R$750 to R$1,000

In the 1-0 victory against Botafogo last Saturday, for example, the only sector that maintained its pricing was the North (R$ 50). All the others were cheaper than the prices charged at Libertadores (see image below).

