Most recommended action this first week of August; see the best of 10 wallets – Money Times

In this first week of August, an unlikely duo of actions are the most recommended among market professionals, according to exclusive withdrawal prepared by Money Timeswith information present in ten recommended wallets.

If the investor expected to see the shares of Petrobras (PETR4) and OK (VALE3) in the lead, after both companies reported last week’s balance sheets, it is better to settle for a more contained position.

Analysts are even optimistic about Petrobras and Vale this week, based on graphic analysis of each asset, but it is another pair of assets that most arouses interest.

The actions of klabin (KLBN11) and from D’Or Network (RDOR3) are analysts’ real favorites for the week, each with three buy recommendations.

This marks the return of the sectors of paper & cellulose and health on the market’s radar after a month of July that left a taste of wanting more among investors positioned in variable income.

See the most recommended stocks by analysts between August 1st and 5th:

Participated in the survey: Activate Investments, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, PagBank, Land Investments, Vitreous and XP Investimentos.

🏆Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!🏆

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that the Money Times was certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. Through open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..