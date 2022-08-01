Municipality with 2,900 inhabitants spends BRL 460,000 on concerts

The City Hall of Glória D’Oeste, a small municipality in the interior of Mato Grosso, spent R$ 460 thousand on hiring singers to perform in four shows at the 22nd Festa do Peão, which takes place in August.

The contracts, signed by Mayor Gheysa Maria Bonfim Borgato (PSD,) were published this month in the Electronic Gazette of the Municipalities of Mato Grosso.

The city, according to the 2021 estimate of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, has 2,990 inhabitants, being one of the smallest in the state.

The amount spent on the shows corresponds to 2.03% of the total budget of the Municipality, whose net revenue this year should be R$ 22,659,389.10.

If, instead of hiring concerts, City Hall decided to distribute the money among residents in an income transfer program, each inhabitant would receive R$153. In a family of four, it would be more than R$600.

According to the Diário publication, of the total amount of R$ 460 thousand, R$ 30 thousand will be used to hire the band Bithh do Verão, which will perform on August 11th and 12th.

Also on the 12th, country singer João Carreiro will perform at the event with a fee of R$ 110 thousand.

The next day, it’s the turn of the duo Edy Britto and Samuel, who will have the biggest payout of the event, a total of R$ 130 thousand.

Already R$ 70 thousand from public coffers will be delivered to the band Alto Astral, which will take the stage on August 13th and 14th.

The report tried to contact the City Hall, however, until the publication of this article there was no response.

Gheysa is the wife of the former Secretary of Science and Technology of the State, Nilton Borgato, who was arrested for drug trafficking. He was also the mayor of the city.

controversial agenda

The hiring of shows for exorbitant values ​​became a national issue after the so-called “CPI do Sertanejo”, which exposed several contracts with national singers made by city halls in the interior with values ​​​​that reached the million mark.

It all started in June, when singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, criticized artists who used money from the Rouanet Law during a show he was doing in Sorriso.

In the presentation, the sertanejo said that he did not depend on the culture incentive law and that his fees “the people pay”.

After the controversial speech, several contracts came to light that showed that several sertanejos used city hall contracts, using public money, to perform their shows.

