Myopia or astigmatism? Optical illusion helps reveal which one you have

Tests and challenges are common on the internet these days, however most focus only on riddles that need solving. In this case, it’s not a problem to solve, unless you have some change in your vision.

If this is the case, it means that the test has the ability to assess a possible picture of astigmatism or myopia. People who have no vision change will see some specific numbers on the screen. Apply the procedure and check all the instructions in this text.

Find out if you have a problem with this vision test

When we talk about a problem, we are dealing exclusively with problems related to the person’s vision.

Just look at the image and you will be able to analyze different degrees of astigmatism, myopia or if your vision is working very well.

For the test to work correctly, open an image with a large screen size and with good resolution. If you prefer, print it out and try to find the numbers that are drawn in the middle of it.

See what the possible answers are

Below, you can check the answers to the vision test and, in addition, check if you suffer from any changes in your eyes.

Answers:

1 – If you saw 3240: you have astigmatism, but not myopia;

2 – If you saw 3246: you have astigmatism and myopia;

3 – If you saw 1246: you have myopia, but not astigmatism;

4 – If you saw 1240: you have no problem.

Heads up!

Keep in mind that this vision test is not enough to detect myopia and astigmatism problems. Like some color blindness checks, it serves as a first clue that something is wrong.

In this case, seek the advice of a professional. The doctor responsible for vision health is the ophthalmologist.