N26 launches daily yield of 100% of CDI without IOF charge

N26, the first Fincare in Brazil, announces another novelty: the money of all users within Spaces is already with a daily income of 100% of the CDI. The minimum amount for income is R$0.01 per day, and there is no maximum amount. Each space will generate a specific income for the money that is stored inside it, with no tax on withdrawing the money to the main account.

What are Spaces, from the N26 account?

Spaces are spaces created for the user to separate and organize their money within their account. They work as sub-accounts, which can be made for any function – fixed accounts, day-to-day expenses or travel, for example. It is a practical and less rigid tool, in which the user can create as many spaces as needed, according to their goals, and move money between them by holding and dragging their finger between one and the other in the application.

The tool was launched in Europe in 2018 by the company and, since the announcement of the entry of N26 in Brazil, it is one of the most anticipated and commented on by users on social networks.

Yield at Spaces yields 100% of the CDI automatically

The income in Spaces is automatic and without IOF charge. All you have to do is send the money, which already earns 100% of the CDI daily. The user receives a return on his investment every day, according to the DI rate and the amount he has saved. “For example, with a DI rate of 13.15%, if you put R$500 in your space, the net income would be R$0.19 per day or R$4.18 per month.”, explains Eduardo Prota, CEO of N26.

So far, more than six thousand five hundred spaces have been created by Insiders – first users and testers of N26 accounts – for basically two purposes: daily/recurring spending and future plans. The five most popular names given to Spaces are “other reasons”, travel, savings, housing and fun.

N26’s proposal is not to be just another digital bank in the market. Bringing the concept of Fincare, it seeks to bring effective solutions to take care of money, applicable to people’s daily lives.

About N26 Brazil

Founded in Germany in 2013 by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal to be a digital bank that people would love to use, N26 is now present in 25 countries. The absolute success in Europe led Forbes magazine to name fintech the best digital bank in the world in 2021.

Now, N26 arrives in Brazil to launch the first Fincare in the country. N26 Brasil is a new generation of fintech, focused on financial care. With more than 100 employees, Fincare promises to solve a great pain in the local market: to improve Brazilians’ relationship with their money, with a product totally customized for the country.

