Naps may be a risk factor for hypertension

I’m anticipating the column that normally comes out on Tuesdays for a good cause: Research has just been released by the American Heart Association, published in the journal “Hypertension”, showing that the habit of taking a nap is associated with increased risk for hypertension and cerebrovascular accidents, popularly known as strokes. This is the first study to use not only information about subjects followed over a long period of time, but also a type of method called Mendelian randomization. Pause for explanation: this is an analysis in which genetic variants associated with a particular exposure – in this case, naps – are used to investigate their effect on an outcome. (read more below)

“The results are especially important as millions of people adopt this habit,” said study leader E Wang, a physician and professor at the university hospital at Central South University in China, which is among the top 100 educational institutions in China. medicine in the world. The researchers used the UK Biobank, with information from more than 500,000 individuals aged between 40 and 69 who provided blood, urine and saliva samples. In addition to genetic and health data, everyone responds to detailed questionnaires about their lifestyle. (read more below)

Between 2006 and 2019, four surveys were carried out on naps throughout the day. Excluding the records of those who already had hypertension and/or had suffered a stroke, there were 360,000 profiles left to be analyzed. The researchers looked for an association between daytime sleeping and the first reported health problems. With this objective, they created three sets related to the habit: never or rarely; sometimes; and often. Three quarters of the participants remained in the same category. What the study showed:

A higher percentage of people who took a nap were men with less education and income who also smoked, drank during the day, suffered from insomnia and snored.

Compared with those who never took a nap, those who had this habit were 12% more likely to develop high blood pressure and a 24% increased risk of having a stroke.

Those under 60 years old who slept during the day were 20% more likely to suffer from hypertension, compared to those of the same age without this habit. After 60, napping was linked to a 10% higher risk of hypertension compared to those who never napped.

Mendelian randomization showed that from one nap frequency category to another, the risk increased by 40%. Those who napped more had a genetic propensity linked to hypertension.

“Although taking a nap is not harmful, many people have this habit because of difficulty sleeping at night, a condition that is associated with worse health. The study complements other findings that show that naps reflect an increased risk for cardiovascular problems,” said Michael Grandner, a professor at the University of Arizona, a sleep expert and co-author of the Life’s essential 8 cardiovascular health score. essential for cardiovascular health”). In June, the American Heart Association added sleep as the eighth item to the score measuring heart and brain health. (read more below)

Another survey released today followed more than 100,000 participants for 30 years and reinforces the relationship between a greater volume of physical activity and increased life expectancy. The current guideline from the American Heart Association is at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity. Adults who exercised two to four times more than this recommendation had a 26% to 31% reduced risk of mortality compared to the standard 150 minutes of moderate activity, and between 21% and 23% compared to the standard 150 minutes of moderate activity. vigorous intensity pattern.

Source: G1