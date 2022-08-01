Narcisa da Eliana, Tiago Barnabé reveals who he is married to and Brazil is incredulous with the statement: “I did not imagine”

Tiago Barnabasknown for imitating the businesswoman daffodil in the program of Elianaat the SBTgenerated a real buzz on social media by showing who he is married to.

Considered one of the great names in the humor world, Tiago Barnabé is very discreet about his personal life. Precisely for this reason, Narcisa’s interpreter shocked when he appeared next to his wife, Adriane Domingues.

Along with the couple’s wife and son, Enrico, Tiago declared himself in a recent click, when celebrating the heir’s birthday. “Simple and with all the love in the world 🎂🍾 thank you for all the messages of affection I received yesterday 💕 you were beautiful and special without words to thank everyone who stopped 1 minute of their time to write to me and also call 👏❤️“, he said.

REACTION ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

In the post, netizens did not hide their surprise and praised the family. ” I loved knowing that you have a family, you’re a father, beautiful “, ” What a beautiful family “, ” Only I didn’t imagine he was married?”, ” Beautiful family God bless you, narcissa I love you ❤️ “ were some messages left on the profile.