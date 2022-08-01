Negative name: States where half of adults are in arrears

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Negative name: States where half of adults are in arrears 2 Views

  • Laís Alegretti
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

woman and ticket

Credit, Getty Images

At a time when the number of defaulters hits a record in Brazil, what is the proportion of people with a dirty name in each state in the country?

The variations between the federation units are significant, according to data from Serasa Experian.

In Amazonas is the most worrying data: there are more delinquent adults (51.8%) than adults with current accounts. Then there are other states where the share of defaulters is practically half of adults, such as Rio de Janeiro, Amapá and Distrito Federal — all three with rates above 49%.

At the other end, with the lowest rate in the country, is Piauí, with “only” a third of adults with a dirty name. Santa Catarina (34.8%), Rio Grande do Sul (36.3%) and Alagoas (36.8%) also appear among the states where a higher proportion of adults are able to pay their bills on time.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Negative name: States where half of adults are in arrears | Economy

At a time when the number of defaulters hits a record in Brazil, what is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved