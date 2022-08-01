New Kia Sportage 2023: impressions when driving

The 2023 Kia Sportage arrived on the domestic market with the fifth generation of the average Korean SUV, which arrives from Europe with hybrid propulsion and with prices starting at R$ 224,990.

As is already known, the SUV arrives in its European variant, which is smaller than the South Korean one, maintaining the same size as the previous generation.

With a proposal for greater efficiency in consumption and emission, the New Sportage adds a very different look to previous generations, drawing attention by mixing in very different ways.

In addition to the look, the New Sportage uses a new platform designed to be electrified and that means adding a lithium battery and an electric drive in place of a regular alternator.

With the system working at 48 volts, more regenerative brakes and electronic management, the New Sportage took on an MHEV set.

In this micro-hybrid with the Smartstream-G 1.6 T-GDi engine, the power reaches 180 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 27 kgfm at 1,500 rpm.

With a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, the New Sportage consumes 11.5 km/l in the city and 12.1 km/l on the highway.

Debuting technologies such as an ADAS+ package, the Sportage added a 12.3-inch dual-screen infotainment cluster, following a recent trend.

Adding a new steering wheel, more comfortable seats and befitting interior space, the Kia SUV is 562 litres.

Very complete in the EX Prestige version, the New Sportage has from full LED headlights to a panoramic sunroof, including ventilated seats, dual zone air conditioning, several USB-C inputs and driving modes, which draw attention.

With a forecast of 250 units per month, the New Sportage will be subject to further price increases as the lots arrive from Europe, this being due to the exchange rate variation.

Kia Sportage 2023 – Visual impressions

The New Sportage draws a lot of attention for the details presented, with the front having diamond-shaped headlights, as well as boomerang daytime running lights. Metallic details on the grille, as well as fog lights, with the entire set in LED on the EX Prestige.

The sides have smooth surfaces, with mirrors resting on the doors, creases marking the C-pillars and roof bars in gloss black, integrating the sunroof.

At the rear, the LED lanterns with a fluid design leaving the look of the set pleasant, while the lid was cleaner and with a porthole having an inverted wiper, placed near the ceiling, under the air deflector.

Already the bumper excludes exhaust outlets in frames, with the curved pipe under the protection of the body.

Inside, the New Sportage has a modern look, with a configurable cluster with three instrument styles, new Eco, Normal and Sport modes, plus circular camera images when the turn signals are activated.

There is also an indication of battery power recovery, among other functions, while the steering wheel has a new layout with multifunctional controls.

Console in glossy black with rotary knob has P position of the exchange, in addition to buttons for heating and ventilation, including the steering wheel, with the parking brake and lights on the left side of the panel, are part of the set.

The seats in two materials with leather and differentiated fabric, in addition to electrical adjustments.

The environment has LED daytime running lights, while the rear uses adjustable backrests and air diffusers in the center of the set.

The luggage compartment has an automatic cover with sensor and lighting, in addition to a spare tire and mobile cover.

Kia Sportage 2023 – Impressions when driving

The New Sportage was tested during a trip between Araxá-MG and Franca-SP, where we were able to experience the Kia SUV, which primarily has a well-behaved driving style, with a calibration geared towards consumption.

The four-cylinder engine has a turbocharger and direct fuel injection, but despite the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it is more reminiscent of a CVT.

This is no demerit, as the focus of the proposal is energy efficiency and even the transmission is not the same used in Kia cars with the 1.6 T-GDi with DCT, but without any hybrid features.

In Eco and Normal modes, this feeling is greater, however, with Sport mode, electrification is in the background for a set that is actually more similar to the characteristics of the powertrain.

From running smoothly in the city, the Kia Sportage 2023 even turns off the engine on deceleration, indicated by the virtual tachometer, but the transition is smooth and silent, not indicating the change.

In the city, the spin stays at 1,500 rpm and with good speed recovery, as well as enough strength for climbs without much effort, although at times, the pointer advances to 3,000 rpm, reminding us of an aspirated with CVT.

Already on the road, the Kia Sportage 2023 has a pleasant drive, with revs rising well in overtaking with Eco and Normal modes, in this minus, but in Sport mode, this comes with extra performance.

Using the paddle shifts feature, much better performance is ensured, with rev lift up to 5,500 rpm.

With light and responsive electric steering, the New Sportage is pleasant to drive on the road, where it reaches 2,000 rpm at 110 km/h.

The soft suspension, on the other hand, suffered from the endless undulations on the Minas Gerais stretch of road, even more with holes and depressions, with the 19-inch wheels supporting the extra effort.

In this environment, what really surprised was the lane departure and lane departure assistant, which centers the car in the lane, being used with adaptive or independent cruise control.

It was the first we saw that kept the car centered with considerable body oscillation due to the undulations and patches of asphalt, which naturally alter the movement and stability of the vehicle.

In this case, the system made continuous steering movements, keeping the car in the lane, even if the corrections caused the body to wobble.

The latter is perhaps the uncomfortable part for those who go to the back seat, but safely, it kept the car even in curves with these road defects.

On a better road, the system acts like the others, keeping the ride smooth and safe.

Another detail is that the driver control alert time is at least twice as long as other systems, reaching almost one minute.

This gives an idea of ​​how cars with automation levels 3 and 4 will perform in really bad driving conditions.

With proper brakes, good stability, and features like blind spot monitoring with on-cluster images, the 2023 Kia Sportage turned out to be a pretty good car in our test.

Other more specific day-to-day details, as well as consumption, only in an NA Assessment, if possible.

Kia Sportage 2023 – Photo gallery