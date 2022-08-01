New York declares a state of emergency over monkeypox

New York City declared a state of emergency on Saturday after being identified as one of the “epicenters of the outbreak” of monkeypox in the United States. Local officials estimate that “approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of exposure” to the virus.







Photo: More Goiás

“This declaration, effective immediately, will allow the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) to issue emergency commissioner orders under the New York City Health Code and amend provisions of the Health Code to provide measures to help slow the spread,” Mayor Eric Adams and DOHMH Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said in a joint statement.

They noted that the two departments are working “with partners at all levels of government” to get additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine as quickly as possible and “to protect New Yorkers during this growing outbreak.”

In turn, the state of New York also declared a state of emergency on Friday. The state has more than 1,380 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the state health department.

Other leaders in the US have sounded the alarm about monkeypox, as the number of infections continues to rise and the supply of vaccines fails to meet demand.

San Francisco declared a state of emergency last Thursday due to the “rapid increase in cases” and high demand for the vaccine, although the measure will not take effect until tomorrow.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has determined that the Jynneos vaccine, specific against this disease, be offered as a priority to all risk groups.

This includes people who have had close physical contact with an infected person, an infected sexual partner, or who have had sex in an environment where an outbreak of monkeypox has been identified.