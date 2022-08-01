Newspapers are dazzled by PSG stars after 1st title of ‘Galtier Era’

PSG beat Nantes 4-0 and became champion of the French Supercup this Sunday (31)

O Paris Saint-Germain won the first title of the season. The team from the French capital beat Nantes, this Sunday (31), 4-0goals from Messi, Neymar, twice, and Sergio Ramos, and won the French Super Cup.

The Parisian team dominated the game from start to finish and had no difficulties to become champion. After the match, the convincing performance of the PSG was featured in major European newspapers.

with the headline ”Messi in Superstar Mode”Frenchman Le Parisien elected the Argentine star and Neymar as the best on the field, attributing with grade 8.5 for each one.

”Messi had ease and a lot of class. The seven-time Ballon d’Or looked very fit this Sunday night,” the daily said.

‘‘Neymar was generous and agile. Like Messi, the Brazilian is already in good shape!”, praised Le Parisien.

In Spain, the newspaper Brand also praised the performance of Sergio Ramos: ”Messi, Neymar and Ramos dazzle in the conquest of the French Supercup‘.

already the Sport Worldrecalled that the title was the first under the command of the ”newcomer” Christophe Galtier.

”THE It was Galtier started with 4 to 0 and reflects the superiority and good game of the Parisians, who won the Supercup against Nantes,” wrote the daily.