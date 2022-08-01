Neymar designs trio fit at PSG and defends Messi: ‘It’s the same’

Neymar scored two goals and was the highlight of PSG in the 4-0 rout over Nantes, which gave the club the title of the French Supercup, this afternoon (31). The other goals of the game were scored by Messi and Sergio Ramos.

In the interview after the match, the Brazilian star was asked if a “new Messi” was emerging at PSG, after a first season considered frustrating for the Argentine. Neymar took the opportunity to defend his companion and projected that the trio with him and Mbappé (who was absent today) prove to be more efficient from now on.

“People talk too much, they don’t know what we’re going through in there. Messi is the same. He’s always a reference player, but sometimes things don’t fit. Of course, we want everything to fit for the three of us.” this season, may everything happen in the best possible way for me, for Messi or for Mbappé. If the three of us are doing well, the team is doing well”, said Neymar, who also took the opportunity to praise PSG’s performance:

”We played a good game against a team that is also very good. It’s important to start by earning a trophy. In a final it doesn’t matter, you have to win,’ he completed shirt 10.

PSG’s next game is on Saturday (6), at 4 pm (GMT), against Clermont, away from home, for the first round of the French Championship.

Neymar gives medal to teammates

It wasn’t enough to have been one of the best on the field, Neymar also drew attention outside of it, moments before the team lifted the French Supercup trophy. The Brazilian star showed companionship and handed over the champion medals to PSG players.