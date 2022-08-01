Neymar scores twice as PSG wins the French Super Cup

Neymar was the name of PSG’s 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Supercup final, played at Bloomfield Stadium, in Israel, this Sunday. The Brazilian scored two goals from set pieces and started the play for the first of the match, scored by Messi. Sergio Ramos, with category, also left his.

PSG dominated the match from the start. The plays were especially passing through the feet of Neymar and Messi and it was no different when the team opened the scoring.

Neymar received it in midfield and shoved the ball into the attack. She deflected midway and found Messi, who advanced, dribbled past goalkeeper Lafont and pushed into the back of the net in the 21st minute.

It was the Brazilian who started a good move in the 48th minute of the first half. He gave the ball that comb and received a hard entry from Sissoko. In the dead ball, Messi ran over the ball and left it to Neymar, who sent a perfect kick into Lafont’s angle, extending the score at 50.