Nichelle Nichols, ‘Star Trek’ Lieutenant Uhura, Dies – 7/31/2022 – Illustrated

Actress Nichelle Nichols died on Saturday night, aged 89, of natural causes. The information was confirmed today on social media by the artist’s son, Kyle Johnson. Nichols became famous around the world for playing the role of Lieutenant Uhura in the 1966 original “Star Trek” series. With the role, the actress was one of the first black women to appear in a major television series.

Nichols also starred in the first interracial kiss on American TV in a scene with Captain James T. Kirk, played by Canadian actor William Shatner. The episode only aired in 1968, a year after the United States Supreme Court struck down laws that barred interracial marriage.

In “Star Trek”, Lieutenant Uhura was one of the crew of the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701), under Kirk’s command. Together, the characters in the 1966 series produced by Gene Roddenberry aimed to “boldly go where no one has gone before” in the galaxy.

Born in Robbins, Illinois, Nichols began her career in the 1961 musical “Kicks and Co”, written by Oscar Brown. With a talent for music, Nichols toured to sing for jazz greats such as Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton. While acting in “Star Trek”, she wanted to abandon television to work on Broadway, but was dissuaded by her friend Martin Luther King, a big fan of the series.