Nichelle Nichols, Uhura from ‘Star Trek’, dies at 89 | Movie theater

American actress Nichelle Nichols, famous for playing Uhura in “Star Trek” (“Star Trek”), died on Saturday (30) at the age of 89. According to her son Kyle Johnson, she passed away of natural causes.

“Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Johnson wrote on the actress’ Instagram profile on Sunday (31).

“Its light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and inspire,” he continued. “Her life was well lived and as such a role model for all of us.”

Nichelle played Lieutenant Uhura in the original cast of the series “Star Trek”, broadcast between 1966 and 1969. She repeated the role in other films in the franchise released in the following years.

The actress performed with actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk, one of the first interracial kissing scenes on American television. The moment aired in the episode “Plato’s Stepchildren”, aired in 1968.

She also worked with NASA, the US special agency, to encourage women and African Americans to become astronauts.