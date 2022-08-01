Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in Star Trek, dies at 89

The actress starred in one of the first interracial kisses on American TV.

American television lost a big star last Saturday night (30). According to Variety, the actress Nichelle Nicholswho played the communications officer Uhura in the original series of Star Trekdied at age 89.

The death of the actress was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, your business partner for the last 15 years. And while it wasn’t specified, it’s safe to assume that the actress died of natural causes.

Nichols made history by participating in one of the first interracial kisses on American television, about a year after the ban on marriage between people of different races was lifted. Although other kisses were televised, the scene she shared with William Shatner in 1968 may have been the first mouth kiss between an interracial couple.

Its importance for black representation in film and television was such that Nichols was convinced by his own Martin Luther King Jr. to continue in the role when the actress thought about giving up. After all, she was also one of the first black actresses to take on an important role that had nothing to do with servitude.

she inspired Whoopi Goldberg to join the franchise and has also influenced generations of women and people of color to invest in scientific careers. So much so that she was hired by NASA as a science communicator, culminating in the first class of astronauts with women and people of color in 1978.

Nichelle Nichols left a son, Kyle Johnson70 years old.