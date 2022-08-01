Nubank leads the list of complaints for hacking into accounts

Nubank and two other companies are responsible for 54% of complaints made in the first six months of this year. Know more!

Faced with the increase in smartphone theft, the number of bank account hacking complaints has also grown. This is what the ReclameAqui platform points out, one of the most used reporting channels by Brazilian consumers.

According to the platform, digital banks lead the ranking of account hacking complaints. Nubank occupies the first place, with 299 complaints registered in the first six months of this year.

When a person has their cell phone stolen or stolen, the damage is not just the loss of the device. In many cases, already reported by Seu Crédito Digital, customers have their bank accounts accessed by criminals, who make loans, transfers and purchases online.

Nubank and two other companies account for 54% of reports in the first half of 2022

In addition to Nubank, Mercado Pago received 270 complaints and PicPay had 128. Composing the top 3 in the ranking, these companies are responsible for 54% of reports in the first half of this year, more than half of all other companies.

According to the account of ReclameAqui users, the problem is not only in the invasion and misuse of accounts and cards in stolen devices, but in the delay to reimburse customers and even give an answer.

Customer has stolen cell phone and reports delay for Nubank to solve problem

In one of the reports found on ReclameAqui, a customer says that, as soon as his cell phone was stolen, he contacted Nubank to inform and request the blocking of the application and the cancellation of the cards. But, even so, the criminals made a purchase of more than R$ 2 thousand on the virtual card.

The client claims that he registered a police report, but Nubank did not accept the document because the exact amount of the improper acquisition did not appear.

The user says that the criminals also used his Itaú virtual card and the bank resolved the situation in three days, but Nubank took more than 10 days to fix the problem. Despite what happened, on the platform the client said he would do business with fintech again.

What does Nubank say?

Nubank was contacted by Valor Investe and sent a note stating that it advises customers to protect themselves through content made available on the subject on its channels. But, from what is observed, this has not reduced the number of hacked accounts.

The bank also claims that it uses artificial intelligence, with the “most accurate biometric data tools with proof of life, which differs from the biometrics of some cell phone models”.

Image: Beto Chagas / Shutterstock.com