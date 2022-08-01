Number of investors in Treasury Direct hits record in June

The number of active investors in Treasury Direct grew between May and June, reaching 2 million

Last Tuesday (26), the National Treasury Department reported that the number of active investors in Treasury Direct grew between May and June, reaching 2 million, which generated a new record.

In May, investors with a balance in applications was 1.97 million. And, in June, at least 34,500 people made investments, surpassing 2 million investors.

Treasury Direct allows individuals to buy and sell government bonds over the internet.

Basic interest x Treasury Direct investments

There has been an increase in demand for government bonds in recent years, due to the rise in basic interest rates in the economy to contain inflation.

In summary, the higher the basic interest rate in the economy, the higher the amount received for investments in the Direct Treasury.

After 11 consecutive increases, the Selic rate is currently at 13.25% per year, the highest rate in more than five years. And the market predicts a new high in early August.

Issue and redemption

According to the National Treasury, in June, sales of public securities through the Direct Treasury totaled R$3.67 billion.

Simultaneously, the redemption (withdrawal from the market) last month was R$ 2.13 billion. Therefore, the net issuance, that is, the difference between the amount issued and redeemed, was R$ 1.53 billion in June.

In addition, the amount of public securities with individuals totaled R$94 billion in June, which represents an increase of 2.6% in relation to May, when it totaled R$91.69 billion.

“Price index-linked securities remain the most representative of the stock, totaling R$ 50.83 billion, or 54.04% of the total. Then come the Selic rate-indexed securities, totaling R$28.42 billion (30.22%), and fixed-rate securities, which totaled R$14.81 billion, with 15.74% of the total. National treasure.

