Nunes Marques may break with Bolsonaro due to choices for STJ

Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), informed interlocutors of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in recent days that he could break with the government if the name of judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 (Regional Court) Federal of the 1st Region) is confirmed in one of the two vacancies available for ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

The favorites for Bolsonaro’s appointment are judges Messod Azulay Neto, from TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region) and Ney Bello. However, in the last few hours, the chances of the judge Paulo Sérgio Domingues grew, since Nunes Marques would have made a kind of veto to the name of Ney Bello. He, however, has the support of Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF, for the nomination, in addition to having a positive signal from several interlocutors of the president. Among them, lawyer Frederick Wassef, who represents the Bolsonaro family in different cases.

The crisis began on Thursday (28) when the president’s allies informed Nunes Marques that Bolsonaro would make the nominations. Since then, the minister has made it clear that he was against it. The column found that several interlocutors of the president tried to convince Nunes Marques in recent days to accept the appointment of his former colleague from the TRF-1. However, the STF minister is not even welcoming Bolsonaro’s allies.

The delay in the appointment of vacancies has lasted months due to the resistance of Minister Nunes Marques in the appointment of judge Ney Bello. Bolsonaro would like to make the appointment in the coming days.

The differences between Nunes Marques and Ney Bello would have started in 2020, at the time of the minister’s appointment to the STF. After that, the two never saw each other again.

Messod Azulay Neto is the current president of TRF-2. Graduated from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, he arrived at the TRF-2 in 2005. Paulo Sérgio Domingues is a graduate of the University of São Paulo and became a judge at the TRF-3 (Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region) in 2014. Behind the scenes, points out Domingues has the support of Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF, to obtain the vacancy of the STJ.