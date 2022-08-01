Nunes Marques tells interlocutors that he can break with Bolsonaro

Minister of the STF would have warned that he could break with the government if the name of the judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 is confirmed for the vacancy in the STJ edit

247 – Jair Bolsonaro’s nominations to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) may lead Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the STF (Superior Federal Court) to break with the government.

According to journalist Juliana Dal Piva, from UOL, the STF minister warned interlocutors of Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) that he could break with the government if the name of judge Ney Bello, from TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) is confirmed in one of the two vacancies available for ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

As we have already reported, the favorites for Bolsonaro’s appointment are judges Messod Azulay Neto, from TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region) and Ney Bello.

According to Dal Piva, however, in the last few hours, the chances of the judge Paulo Sérgio Domingues have grown since Nunes Marques would have made a kind of veto to the name of Ney Bello.

“He, however, has the support of Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF, for the nomination, in addition to having a positive sign from several interlocutors of the president. Among them, the lawyer Frederick Wassef, who represents the Bolsonaro family in different cases”, highlights the journalist, who also claims that several interlocutors of Bolsonaro tried to convince Nunes Marques in recent days to accept the nomination.

Nunes Marques’ rejection of Ney Bello’s name would have started in 2020, at the time of his nomination to the STF.

