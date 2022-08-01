Only 2% of people can find the only different couple: what about you?

You challenges, tests and tasks involving illusions for eyesight have become commonplace on the internet these days. So here you will find a nice vision test to try to find the right answer. The proposed image presents several couples kissing, but only one of them is different from the others.

All you have to do to complete this vision test is look at the illustration and find the one couple that is different from the rest. It seems like a simple task, if it weren’t for one important detail. The difference between standardized and different couples is in a very discreet point.

Try to find the different couple in the picture

Vision tests and imaging challenges are all the rage in pop culture again. At least on the internet, people have commented a lot on the subject and are looking for more and more options for enigmatic images.

Who published the present challenge was the tiktoker specialized in the subject HecticNick. “Only 2% of people can find a different couple in this image. Can you do it?”, said the tiktoker during the video broadcast.

As soon as he published the content, his followers wasted no time and started looking for the eccentric couple. The problem is that few people have actually found the answer to the riddle without needing any kind of hint.

What is the right answer for the test?

If you didn’t find the couple in the picture, that’s fine. Know that the task is quite difficult and requires a lot of attention to be able to observe the one small detail that sets the element apart from all the others.

A tip is to analyze line by line carefully to try to find your goal. But if you’ve already lost your temper and suspect that the challenge is a trap, that’s fine, let’s reveal the truth about it.

The different couple is in the second row, located in the second column. Note that the kiss is on the forehead and not on the mouth as the other drawings appear.

Now that you know the answer, pass the challenge on to your friends and family and test their perception skills.