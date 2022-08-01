Owner of Ukraine’s biggest cereal company dies in bombing – News

Ukrainian businessman Oleksiy Vadatursky, owner of the country’s largest grain trading company, died on Saturday night (30) in the city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, as a result of a russian bombingannounced local sources.

The director general of the Nibulon company and his wife, Raisa Mykhailivna, “died tragically” inside their own home as a result of a Russian attack, said the head of the region’s military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

Vadatursky, who was decorated as “Hero of Ukraine”, has done a lot for Mykolaiv province and Ukraine, the governor said in a Telegram message. “His contribution to the development of agribusiness and shipyards, to the development of the region, is incalculable”, he concluded.





Before the official confirmation of the governor, the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda had already reported the death of the businessman and his wife due to the impact of a Russian projectile against their house. According to Ukrainian authorities, last night’s attacks also damaged a hotel, two schools, a sports complex and a gas station in the city.

Vadatursky, 74, was one of the richest men in the country, sometimes dubbed an oligarch, and according to a 2020 Forbes magazine estimate, he had a fortune valued at R$2.3 billion (US$450 million). His company, Nibulon, exported a record 5.64 million tonnes of agricultural products in 2021, mainly corn, wheat and barley, to a total of 38 countries.