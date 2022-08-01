Palmeiras opens ticket sales for the match against Atlético-MG

Palmeiras will start this Monday, from 10 am (Brasília time), the sale of tickets for the match against Atlético-MG, for the return round of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, which will be held on the 10th. , a Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Allianz Parque stadium, in São Paulo. They will be sold exclusively to Avanti supporters, through the website www.ingressospalmeiras.com.br.

The cheapest ticket to the game, which will qualify for the semifinals of the continental competition – against those who go from Athletico-PR x Estudiantes (Argentina) -, will cost R$ 180 (Gol Norte), without considering discounts for members of the Avanti program. The most expensive goes for R$ 400.

Palmeiras supporters will have the discounts provided for in each plan and exclusivity in the purchase of tickets via the internet until this Wednesday, at 10 am, when the sale to the general public will begin. The sale to Avanti members will be divided according to each member’s rating score, rated from 0 to 5 stars. There will be no Family Sector for this game, which generally offers free play for children aged 0 to 5 years old.

If tickets are still available, the physical sale at Allianz Parque will take place on August 8th and 9th, from 12:00 to 19:00, at the gates of Gate B (Avenida Francisco Matarazzo). On the 10th, the date of the game, there will be no ticket sales at the box office due to the competition regulations.

Members and owners of Captive Chairs will have at their disposal the collection sector, located on the 1st floor of the social club’s administrative building, to purchase tickets. The service will also be on August 8 and 9, from 12 pm to 7 pm, and on August 10, from 12 pm until the match break.

Check the ticket prices by sector for Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG:

North goal – BRL 180

Upper North and Upper South – BRL 230

Upper East and Upper West – BRL 250

South goal – BRL 300

east central – BRL 320

Midwest – BRL 400