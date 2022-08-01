Pantanal: after discovering her daughter’s pregnancy, Mariana demands that she have an abortion: “Worst possible way”

The madam will insist that her daughter take the child, the fruit of her relationship with Trindade.

Anyone who follows the plot of “Pantanal” knows that Mariana (Selma Egrei) never approved of the relationship with Sister (Camila Morgado) with Trinity (Gabriel Sater), but I was still hopeful that the case wouldn’t evolve that far. However, Jove’s aunt (Jesuíta Barbosa) ‘gave herself’ so much to the pawn that she ended up getting pregnant.

The madam will then fill her mouth to lecture her daughter, reproaching her for having become pregnant with a guitar player without the slightest financial condition. According to news from TV News, Mariana will insist that her daughter have an abortion: “She will react in the worst possible way. Want the daughter to take the child“, said the actress, Selma Egrei, who plays Mariana.

However, after interfering so much in her daughter’s relationship with the pawn, Mariana will end up softening her heart, as soon as she begins to observe her grandson’s development in her daughter’s belly, according to the actress: “When Irma carries the pregnancy forward, she will go crazy waiting for her grandson to be born. The person as a mother is one thing, becomes another as a grandmother. Great-grandmother then….”, he highlighted.

“Her concern for the family’s well-being causes her to become confused. Mariana is jealous, afraid that her daughter will be unhappy. But if Irma decides on Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), that mother will also pose a problem. First it encourages, then it starts to disturb you”describes Selma about her character.